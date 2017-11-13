A major step forward in female genomic testing

I grew up on a Lancashire dairy farm where my family continues to milk 340 pedigree Holstein cows. I always knew I wanted to be a farm animal vet.

From a very young age I showed an unhealthy interest in visits from the vet to our farm, regardless of the amount of blood and gore involved. I went on to study at the University of Liverpool for my undergraduate degree in Veterinary Science and after graduating in 2007 I defected over the county border to join Bishopton Veterinary Group in Ripon as a farm animal vet.

Whilst fully intent on returning to the motherland (quote Dad: “Once I’d made all my mistakes in Yorkshire!”) I have not looked back, returning to Liverpool University to study for my Diploma in Bovine Reproduction in 2014, marrying in 2015 and becoming a partner in the practice earlier this year. Yorkshire is now very much home, with the occasional trip across the Pennines to fulfil milking duties. Day to day life as a farm vet is both busy and varied and I consider myself fortunate to work with such a great group of farmers.

As one of twelve dedicated farm vets in the practice I am responsible for veterinary care across a large number of commercial farms.

A significant amount of my time is spent carrying out preventative herd/flock health work as well as providing ambulatory and emergency care. I also help deliver advanced breeding solutions on farm including embryo collection and transfer, ovum pick up/in-vitro fertilisation and bull breeding soundness examinations. A proportion of my time is spent delivering training to both farmers and vets.

I have a special interest in dairy genetics and the important role that this plays on herd health. Good genetics are fundamental when considering the productivity of any dairy herd. Genetics serve as the building blocks that influence the production, type, health and fitness characteristics of the dairy cow.

As a result genetics directly influence a number of key areas of on farm management including production, milk quality, health, fertility, heifer management and feed efficiency.

Following mapping of the bovine genome in 2008 the use of genomic testing (DNA testing to predict the future performance of an animal) is changing the way dairy producers make management, selection and breeding decisions.

Up until now the major focus of genomic testing has been the benefit in identifying high quality young bulls early. However, the same power of prediction can now be used for females. This represents a new management tool available to dairy farmers.

As a veterinary surgeon working with farmers to optimise herd health I want to explore the improvement in health, welfare and subsequent performance that can be achieved by utilising female genomic testing.

This will form the basis of my 2018 Nuffield scholarship project and I look forward to spreading my wings further afield to explore how others across the world have successfully implemented the use of genomic testing.

Neil Eastham is a member of the Future Farmers of Yorkshire group which was established by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society. The society continues to support and run the organisation which brings together younger farmers, vets and industry supporters.