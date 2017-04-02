A new sales platform for Brown and Blond

A chocolate brownies business has launched the first of its tailor-made pop up shops at York Railway station.

Leeds-based Brown and Blond moved into larger premises last year and now the business is looking to expand further by selling its brownies at railway stations and shopping centres around the region.

The business was set up by 25-year-old baker George Welton in 2010.

Mr Welton said: “Over the years we have built up a loyal following at outside events such as farmers markets and it seemed a good idea to expand the retail side of the business by ‘popping up’ at other venues.

“Our aim is to engage with new customers and explore new markets. It is early days but so far the commuters at York seem to love the idea with our range of brownies proving to be just the ticket for passengers.”

Brown and Blond also has a wholesale operation, which the business says is continuing to flourish.

“We had a record breaking start to January with turnover up three fold and every week new enquiries are coming in from potential customers around the country,” the young baker said.

Mr Welton puts the success of the business down to his passion for baking, hard work and the support of his family and girlfriend Lucy, who is a part of the team and responsible for marketing aspects of Brown and Blond.

“As well as Lucy we now have three members of staff helping with the baking and if demand for our brownies continues at the present rate we will be looking to take on more staff in the near future,” he said.

Speaking about the move into new premises, Mr Welton said: “Taking the decision to move to a larger bakery was a gamble but I knew that to develop and expand the business we urgently needed extra space.”