A roller coaster event for Jack, 105

A MAN celebrating his 105th birthday tomorrow is hoping to become the world’s oldest person to ride a roller coaster and the moment will be broadcast live on TV.

Jack Reynolds, who has not been on a roller coaster for 80 years, is to have his incredible feat shown on Good Morning Britain tomorrow morning.

Cameras will be fixed on the ride - the Twistosaurus attraction at Yorkshire’s Flamingo Land theme park - so his thrilling experience can be broadcast live to viewers.

Mr Reynolds, of Derbyshire, who broke a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo at the age of 104, said he was not nervous, particularly after flying in a Tiger Moth plane last year.

He said: “Am I nervous? A bit apprehensive that’s all. In fact, I’m looking forward to the different experience and it’s a long time since I did anything like that.

“I went on the aeroplane and that sort of thing. I’ve done some quite exciting things but this is one that really is different!”

The centenarian’s effort will also see him raise money for the Air Ambulance.

He said: “Quite often we have the Air Ambulance over our district and it impressed me it is all run by charity, no help whatsoever, only charity. No help from the government and I really believe that they should have a lot more funding.”

On the secret to his long life, he says he believes it is down to working outdoors his whole life and a daily tot or two of whisky.

He said: “I’ve worked hard all my life and all my work has been outdoors - fresh air, good food, hard work and then my main essentials.

“One of the things that keeps me going in my maturity, I’ve done for 20 years or so now, is the tot of whisky.”