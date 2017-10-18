A seaside hotel and a vision of hell

From the five windows of his room in the turret of Scarborough’s Clarence Gardens Hotel, Wilfred Owen looked out to sea and imagined himself back in the trenches.

A few weeks out of Craiglockhart War Hospital and still suffering from shellshock, he began to write.

Wilfred Owen

Miners was his evisceration of the Western Front and his response to the Minnie Pit Disaster in Staffordshire that month, January 1918, in which 156 men had died. It was one of only five poems published in his lifetime.

It earned him two guineas and he bought a hallmarked teapot from a silversmith in Scarborough.

A century later, the artist Anthony Padgett was served Earl Grey tea from it by the poet’s nephew, Peter Owen, as he presented his bust of Owen to him.

Padgett will be in Scarborough next month for its formal unveiling. Sculpted in clay and cold-cast bronze, it was offered to the resort’s Art Gallery by the local branch of the Wilfred Owen Association, on the 99th anniversary of his death, a week before the Armistice.

Assigned to light duties for the rest of the war, Owen had been recalled to the front in the face of a German counter-offensive, and was killed in action as he crossed the Sambre–Oise Canal. Back home in Shropshire, his mother received the news as the church bells rang out to declare the peace.

Mr Padgett has researched Owen’s life and work, and the new bust is one of ten he has completed for organisations and sites connected with the poet.

“Owen’s writing marked a watershed. It was the beginning of modern poetry,” he said. “At the start of the war, poetry was patriotic and idealistic. Owen wrote about reality.”

It had promised to be a glittering career. Blown up by a trench mortar and after having spent several days unconscious on an embankment, amongst the remains of a fellow officer, Owen had been sent to Edinburgh for treatment.

There, he met the established war poet, Siegfried Sassoon, who encouraged him to write.

Owen travelled to Scarborough for the winter, and then to the Northern Command Depot at Ripon. His 25th birthday - his last - was spent at the cathedral there.

After his death, the influence of Sassoon and the support of the Scarborough poet Edith Sitwell helped take his work to a wider audience. Today he is celebrated as the greatest of the war poets.

Mr Padgett, a relative of the early 20th century Bradford poet Humbert Wolfe, has written a book about the personal and professional rivalries of the writing classes between the wars.

He said: “I chose to sculpt Owen with his cap, his pistol and the Military Cross he was awarded for bravery.”

Across Scarborough bay, on the wall of the wall of the Clarence Gardens, now the Clifton Hotel, a blue plaque commemorates Owen’s work there.

Jennifer Dunne, collections manager at Scarborough Art Gallery, said: “We’re honoured to be able to unveil this newly donated bust of Wilfred Owen.”