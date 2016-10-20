A sexual predator and Putin’s puppet: Trump buried in final war of words

DONALD Trump was branded a puppet of Russian president Vladimir Putin, as he refused to say if he would accept the result of the US presidential election if he loses.

Mr Trump clashed with Hillary Clinton at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas for the last time before Americans go to the polls on November 8.

Republican Mr Trump was questioned about claims he made ahead of the third debate that the election will be rigged in favour of his Democratic rival.

Asked by moderator Chris Wallace if he would accept the election result, Mr Trump replied: “I will tell you at the time. I’ll keep you in suspense.”

Mrs Clinton described Mr Trump’s remarks as “horrifying”, while the Republican National Committee said the national party would “respect the will of the people”.

“Every time Donald thinks things are not going in his direction, he claims whatever it is is rigged against him,” Mrs Clinton said.

“There was even at time when he didn’t get an Emmy for his TV programme three years in a row and he started tweeting the Emmys were rigged against him.”

In another tense exchange, Mrs Clinton branded Mr Trump a “puppet” of Russian president Vladimir Putin and challenged him to condemn Russia’s suspected involvement in the hacking of emails during the election campaign.

“I don’t know Putin,” Mr Trump said. “He said nice things about me. If we got along well, that would be good.

“He has no respect for her. He has no respect for our president.

“We’re in very serious trouble. We have a country with tremendous numbers of nuclear warheads ... 1,800 nuclear warheads and she’s playing chicken.”

Mr Clinton responded: “That’s because he’d rather have a puppet as president of the United States”.

Mr Trump replied: “No, you’re the puppet.”

The billionaire tycoon also addressed claims he sexually assaulted a number of women, accusing Mrs Clinton’s campaign team of creating the “totally false” allegations.

“I didn’t even apologise to my wife who is sitting right here because I didn’t even do anything,” he added.

“These women ... I think they either want fame or her campaign did it. And I think it’s her campaign.”

Mrs Clinton said: “Donald thinks belittling women makes him bigger. He goes after their dignity and self-worth.”

In a repeat of the bitter tone of the first two debates, Mr Trump called Mrs Clinton a “nasty woman” and claimed America would be in “some mess” if she is elected.

“The only thing you have over me is experience but it’s bad experience,” he added.

In a discussion on immigration, Mr Trump said his desire to build a wall on the US-Mexico border was to keep out “bad hombres”.

He said: “One of my first acts will be to get all of the drug lords - we have some bad, bad people in this country that have to go out ... We have some bad hombres here and we are going to get them out.”

The two candidates also clashed over the rights of women to have abortion.

Mr Trump said he planned to appoint “pro-life judges” to the Supreme Court and allow individual states to determine whether abortion should be legal.

Referring to Mrs Clinton, he said: “Based on what she’s saying ... you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month, on the final day, and that’s unacceptable.”

Mrs Clinton responded: “That’s not what happens in these cases and just using that kind of scare rhetoric is just terribly unfortunate.”

Among the debate audience was US president Barack Obama’s half brother Malik, who was a guest of Mr Trump. He had previously told the New York Post be believed the Republican “can make America great again”.

Here are the key moments from their final head-to-head presidential debate.

• Mr Trump suggesting he may not accept the result of the election

The Republican candidate appeared to leave the door open to challenge the result by refusing to say if he would accept the outcome.

He has previously suggested the poll was being rigged.

Despite being repeatedly asked if he would accept the result, Mr Trump said: “I will tell you at the time. I’ll keep you in suspense.”

Mrs Clinton described his remarks as “horrifying”.

She accused him of attacking UK democracy, adding: “Every time Donald thinks things are not going in his direction, he claims whatever it is is rigged against him.

“There was even a time when he didn’t get an Emmy for his TV programme three years in a row and he started tweeting the Emmys were rigged against him.”

• Putin’s puppet: Mrs Clinton called Mr Trump a “puppet” of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The Democratic candidate called on Mr Trump to condemn Mr Putin for Russia’s alleged interference in the race for the White House, saying there had been cyber attacks from the highest level of the Kremlin, resulting in the hacking of emails during the election campaign.

Mr Trump said: “I don’t know Putin. He said nice things about me. If we got along well, that would be good.

“He has no respect for her. He has no respect for our president.

“We’re in very serious trouble. We have a country with tremendous numbers of nuclear warheads ... 1,800 nuclear warheads and she’s playing chicken.”

Mrs Clinton responded: “That’s because he’d rather have a puppet as president of the United States”.

Mr Trump replied: “No, you’re the puppet.”

• Bad hombres

Mr Trump said he would strengthen immigration controls and build a wall at the Mexico border because the US needs to find a way to stop “some bad hombres”.

He said the country needs “strong borders” to help stop illegal immigrants and drugs which are “pouring” into the country.

Mr Trump said: “We have to have strong borders. We have to keep the drugs out of our country. Right now we are getting the drugs, they are getting the cash. We cannot give amnesty. I want to build a wall. We need the wall.

“We stop the drugs. We shore up the border. One of my first acts will be to get all of the drug lords - we have some bad, bad people in this country that have to go out. We have some bad hombres here and we are going to get ‘em out.”

• Nasty woman jibes

Among the bitter flashpoints were the claims that Mr Trump had sexually assaulted a number of women and also his tax affairs.

Mrs Clinton was talking about her plans to raise taxes on the wealthy and referred to Mr Trump’s tax affairs. She said: “My social security payroll contribution will go up, as will Donald’s, assuming he can’t figure out how to get out of it.”

Mr Trump hit back: “Such a nasty woman.”

He also accused her campaign team of creating the “totally false” allegations about how he treats women.

“I didn’t even apologise to my wife who is sitting right here because I didn’t even do anything,” he added.

“These women ... I think they either want fame or her campaign did it. And I think it’s her campaign.”

Mrs Clinton said: “Donald thinks belittling women makes him bigger. He goes after their dignity and self-worth.”