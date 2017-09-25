A1 shut near Leeds after collision and spill

Have your say

Major delays are building on the A1(M) near Leeds tonight after a crash.

Three of the four lanes of the southbound carriageway are shut between junctions 44 and 43 at Aberford.

There is also a large oil spillage which is expected to cause further delays once emergency services leave the scene.

The collision happened at around 7.30pm.

West Yorkshire Police said they expected it to take until 10.30pm for recovery of a vehicle and trailer. Nobody was hurt in the crash.