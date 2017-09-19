A59 at Kex Gill closed after lorry comes off road

Have your say

The A59 at Kex Gill was closed after a lorry came off the road, spilling diesel across the carriageway.

Emergency services from Harrogate responded to the accident which occurred last night (Monday, September 18) at around 6pm.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries reported at the incident, but a large amount of diesel had to be cleaned and the lorry recovered.

The road was re-opened around 10pm.