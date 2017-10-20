Abnormal load has now arrived at Hull docks

An abnormal convoy has arrived at Hull docks this afternoon after a six-hour journey from York.

The units and equipment - some weighing up to 75 tonnes - left York this morning under a police escort.

It is now at the docks from where it will be shipped to the United Arab Emirates.

Traffic was reported as being “very slow” in some areas, as the police operated rolling road closures.

But the convoy, which travelled at speeds of between 15mph and 20mph, doesn’t appear to have encountered significant difficulties.

The exercise is being repeated next Tuesday, when motorists will be again advised to seek an alternative route.

The height of the load means that they are not allowed to travel along motorways or the A64, and instead must use the designated ‘high load route’ from York to Hull, which passes through areas, including Pocklington and Market Weighton.