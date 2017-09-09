Academies trust pulls out of eight South Yorkshire schools

An academies trust which runs eight schools across South Yorkshire has announced it is pulling out in the first week of term.

In a statement The Wakefield City Academies Trust, which runs a total of 21 schools across Yorkshire and the Humber said it had made the decision following a comprehensive review of the organisation, which focused on its education provision in particular.

It said: "Our conclusion is that the Trust does not have the capacity to facilitate the rapid improvement our academies need and our students deserve."

The Trust says it has asked the Department of Education to work with it until new sponsors for each of the 21 schools can be found.

"Together with the DfE we will ensure that our academies get the support they need now, and as part of new trusts, to secure the educational experience of children in the schools," it added.

A total of eight schools across South Yorkshire will be affected.

They are:

- Yewlands Academy, Sheffield

- Balby Carr Academy, Doncaster

- Brookfield Academy, Swinton

- Carr Lodge Academy, Doncaster

- Mexborough Academy, Mexborough

- Montagu Academy, Mexborough

- Waverley Academy, Doncaster

- Willow Academy, Doncaster

Many of the 21 schools managed by the Trust are performing below the national average.

Only four of the schools are rated as good or outstanding by Ofsted.

Eleven out of 14 primary schools and six of the seven secondary schools were performing below the national average in 2016.

The Trust said in its statement: "The Board recognises this announcement will cause uncertainty, particularly for our staff.

"It will work with them to ensure the transition to new sponsors is as seamless as possible.

"Our students’ best interests, as ever, remain our focus and they and parents should be reassured that this decision will have a positive impact on education provision."

