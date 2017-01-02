Acountancy firm BHP confirms it is to merge with gvt

CHartered accountant BHP has merged with Sheffield based gvt.

gvt’s team will relocate from its Nether Edge office to BHP’s Rutland Park headquarters over the coming weeks. BHP now has more than 300 employees across five offices in Sheffield, Leeds, Cleckheaton, Chesterfield and York.

The moves follows the death of of Melanie Viner, gvt’s Key Relationship Partner, following a battle with cancer.

Ms Viner joined gvt in 1991 and quickly established a strong reputation in the accountancy industry, becoming the firm’s managing partner.

Following her diagnosis, Melanie became passionate about securing gvt’s future for its staff and clients and agreed to the completion of the merger shortly before she passed away in November.

Melanie’s business partner Mark Goodband has retired from the partnership and after a short hand over period, will pursue other opportunities.

John Warner, managing partner at BHP said: “It was hugely important to Melanie that both gvt’s team and the firm’s client base would continue to thrive after her death. gvt has always had a strong, well-established team.

“As a result, we were delighted to agree to this merger proposal.

“We are now looking forward to welcoming our new colleagues into our business and continuing to provide gvt’s clients with the level of service and expertise that they have come to expect, which will form an important part of Melanie’s legacy.”