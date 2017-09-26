Actors lend support to Memory Walk

THOUSANDS of families took part in an emotional charity event to highlight the plight of loves ones affected by dementia.

The annual Memory Walk, organised by the Alzheimer’s Society charity, saw walkers gather at Temple Newsam House in Leeds on Saturday.

More than 4,000 people took part in Memory Walks – either 6km or 2km in length – to raise vital funds for the charity to support people with the condition, which affects an estimated 850,000 in the UK.

The event was launched by Yorkshire-born actor John Middleton, who played Emmerdale’s Ashley Thomas for 20 years.

Mr Middleton, whose character suffered from dementia on the show, pledged to carry on campaigning to raise awareness for the condition, adding: “I really got to understand a lot more about dementia when I played Ashley.

“It was a long commitment to play him. When I finished that role, I walked away from the role, but not from dementia.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Society, a million people in the UK will have dementia by 2021.