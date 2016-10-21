Actress Tracy Brabin takes Jo Cox’s Batley seat as ‘hate’ candidates lose deposits

THE Labour candidate Tracy Brabin hit out at fringe parties who "sow division" as she celebrated her landslide victory in the Batley and Spen by-election.

Taking to the stage amid heckling from defeated right-wing opponents, Mrs Brabin restated her commitment to pursuing a politics of "unity and hope" in the wake of Jo Cox's death.

She also pledged to be a "strong Yorkshire voice" for every single one of her constituents, and to work tirelessly to protect local services "from Tory cuts".

The speech marked the end of an intense and emotional election campaign, which was triggered by the tragic death of Mrs Cox in June.

Turnout for the ballot was just 25.78% - one of the lowest in a by-election since the Second World War - with Mrs Brabin securing 17,506 (85%) of the total 20,300 votes cast.

As she took to the stage, the former Emmerdale actress was heckled by defeated right-wing candidates, some of whom could be heard shouting "racist" and "fascist".

Labour candidate, actress Tracy Brabin wins the Batley and Spen by-election, at Cathedral House in Huddersfield

All nine candidates lost their £500 deposits for failing to receive a big enough share of the vote.

Their protests did not stop Mrs Brabin celebrating her victory, as she paid tribute to Mrs Cox and her family, and thanked voters for their support.

"This will be a particularly difficult day for Jo’s family and friends, and I want to pay tribute to them – we are all thinking of you and will always stand side by side with you," she said.

"I want to pay tribute to the other mainstream parties for recognising the deeply sad nature of this by-election and deciding not to stand.

"I have met so many people over the last few weeks who have told me they didn’t usually vote Labour but were lending me their support this time.

"Some because of what Jo meant to them. Some because they wanted to send a message that our community stand united. Some as a reaction to some of the fringe parties who chose to try and use this tragic by-election as an opportunity to sow division.

"Whether you voted for me, voted for other candidates or didn’t vote at all – I give you my word I will be an equally strong voice for each and every one of you."

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Mrs Brabin admitted it was "hard to really celebrate" given the circumstances surrounding the election.

She also acknowledged how difficult the event has been for Mrs Cox's family, but stressed they have been "incredibly supportive... all the way".

"Our heart goes out to them, and a little flint of Jo will always be in my heart," she said.

"But it is important for me too to build on Jo's legacy... and to bring my own special experience to Batley and Spen."

There were ten candidates in all, with the Lib Dems, Tories and Ukip choosing not to run out of respect for Mrs Cox.

Congratulating Ms Brabin on her victory, Mrs Cox’s widower, Brendan Cox, tweeted: “Great to see all the purveyors of hate lose their deposits.”

Earlier in the day he had urged the people of the constituency to use their votes to “show the world that hatred has no home in Batley & Spen”.

Mr Cox also posted a picture of his late wife at the count on the night she was first elected in May last year, saying: “She was calm, serene and full of grace that night.”

In the day’s other by-election, in David Cameron’s old seat of Witney, Oxfordshire, the Conservatives survived a strong challenge from the Liberal Democrats to hang on, despite seeing their majority slashed.

Barrister Robert Courts secured the victory over Lib Dem Liz Leffman but saw Mr Cameron’s majority cut from more than 25,000 at last year’s general election to just 5,702.

A jubilant Lib Dem leader Tim Farron said the result was a rejection of the Tories’ plans for a “hard Brexit” while marking a return to the “political big time” for his party after their disastrous general election performance.

“The result not only signals that the Liberal Democrats are back in the political big time and the return to three-party politics, it is a clear rejection of the Conservative Brexit government’s plan to take Britain out of the single market. This was the tenth safest Tory seat in the country with a massive 25,000 majority, yet the Conservatives were seriously rattled,” he said.

BATLEY RESULT IN FULL

Tracy Brabin (Lab) 17,506 (85.84%, +42.61%)

Therese Hirst (Eng Dem) 969 (4.75%)

David Furness (BNP) 548 (2.69%)

Garry Kitchin (Ind) 517 (2.54%)

Corbyn Anti (Eng Ind) 241 (1.18%)

Jack Buckby (Lib GB) 220 (1.08%)

Henry Mayhew (Ind) 153 (0.75%)

Waqas Ali Khan (Ind) 118 (0.58%)

Richard Edmonds (NF) 87 (0.43%)

Ankit Love (Love) 34 (0.17%)

Lab maj 16,537 (81.09%)

Electorate 79,789; Turnout 20,393 (25.56%, -38.85%)

• 2015: Lab maj 6,057 (12.00%) - Turnout 50,479 (64.41%). Cox (Lab) 21,826 (43.24%); Ameen (C) 15,769 (31.24%); Lukic (UKIP) 9,080 (17.99%); Lawson (LD) 2,396 (4.75%); Bullock (Green) 1,232 (2.44%); Wheelhouse (TUSC) 123 (0.24%); Varley (PSP) 53 (0.10%)