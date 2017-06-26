Adam Chadwick: Identity of woman caller among many unanswered questions that remain nine years later

There are many unanswered questions surrounding Adam Chadwick’s murder, but detectives believe one key piece of the puzzle is the identity of a woman who had been knocking on doors in the Harehills area not long before the shooting.

She is the woman who is believed to have come to the door of the house where Adam’s sister lived in Clifton Road on the evening of June 24, 2008.

The woman, who had been asking around for ‘Michelle’, returned to the house again at 10.40pm that night.

Adam Chadwick: The agony continues for family of murdered Leeds dad

But instead of being alone, she was now in the company of three unidentified men.

And one of that group was carrying a Russian built Balkal converted gas handgun, which would soon be fired. Within a short time of them coming to the door, a disturbance began and it was then that Adam suffered the gunshot injury that would prove to be fatal.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Dunkerley, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We know that people’s allegiances can alter over time and it may

be that someone is now in a better position know to come forward and tell us what they know.

“We are still keen to identify the woman who called at house in Clifton Mount, Harehills, and had been knocking at other doors in the area prior to the shooting asking for someone called Michelle.”

The woman is described as white, in her late 20s, 5ft 5in with dark brown hair and olive skin.Another potential lead is the blue Ford Focus C-Max, believed to have been used by the woman and three men.

CCTV images show it being stolen from Oatland Heights in Little London on June 11, almost a fortnight before the shooting.

It is known the getaway car went along Clifton Mount and turned right into Hudson Road before heading down towards Compton Road, where it was lost from view.

The next day the car was found abandoned at the corner of Chapeltown Road and Reginald Street, Chapeltown.

An unsuccessful attempt had been made to set fire to the vehicle.

Its genuine number plate – registration YH54 SBV – was still fitted, but one of the car’s regular wheels was missing and the vehicle’s “spacesaver” had been fitted to the rear offside in its place.

The investigation teams has examined around 1,800 exhibits, taken more than 460 statements and made numerous appeals for information.

Crimestoppers has previously offered a reward of £5,000 for information leading to the conviction of Adam’s killers.

And a businessman, who wished to remain anonymous, donated £7,000 in 2015 as a reward for information.

While these actions are yet to yield the breakthrough needed, detectives remain committed to solving the case.

Det Chf Insp Dunkerley said: “Although nine years have passed since Adam Chadwick was murder, we remain determined to keep doing everything we can to find the people responsible and get justice for his family.

“This will obviously be a particularly difficult time of the year for them and I would ask anyone who knows who was involved that night to search their conscience and think about what Adam’s family are still going through.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 or they can call the

independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

