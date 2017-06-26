Adam Chadwick: The agony continues for family of murdered Leeds dad

People say time is a healer, but for Martin Chadwick each passing year serves as a painful reminder that those responsible for his son’s murder are still out there.

Today marks the ninth anniversary of the death of Adam Chadwick, a 20-year-old father who worked as a carpet fitter.

And his family are no closer to understanding why he was shot by a group who turned up at the door of his sister’s Harehills home on June 24, 2008.

Adam Chadwick: Identity of woman caller among many unanswered questions that remain nine years later

Martin, 56, said: “It’s very frustrating. Like I’ve said so many times, you start to feel anxious, you think the anniversary is coming up to that time again.

“It’s another year where they’re still out there, where we haven’t caught them. It’s another slap in the face.”

On June 23 each year, the family celebrate the birthday of Adam’s daughter.

But a cloud hangs over them as they prepare to relive the three days following Ruby’s third birthday that changed all their lives forever.

“We just want to be able to enjoy celebrating his life,” Martin said. “We just want to remember him as he was... It’s hard to put into words.”

Martin’s thoughts often turn to Ruby, who turned 12 on Friday, as he reflects on how losing her father at such a young age may have affected her.

“Adam was more like a big brother than a father because he was young himself,” he said. “He was separated from Ruby’s mum at the time, but every chance he had he was with her. She’s missed out on so much that little girl.”

Adam, 20, lived in Seacroft but was visiting his sister at her home in Clifton Mount on the night of the shooting.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where he died two days later.

It prompted a major investigation by West Yorkshire Police, who have previously said that Adam may have been mistaken for another man. Martin said: “We’re still looking for the reasons why. Until some justice is fetched, I don’t think we’ll ever just be able to move on.

“At first, there was all sorts going on [with the investigation], but it’s gone a bit quiet. They are still hopeful though, as we all are.”

With each passing year, Martin is acutely aware that it becomes harder to get people outside Adam’s family and friends to share their concern about the unsolved case.

But he remains resolute in his determination to do what he can to help the police find the answer to what really happened.

“We can’t give up,” he said. “We’ve got to keep going.

“We’ll do anything we that we can to try to get someone to come forward. It’s just that one piece of information.

“If someone out there does know something, just come forward.”

And to the people who took Adam’s life, the message is simple. “I want the people who did it to know we aren’t going to give up,” he said. “We are going to keep fighting until we get justice.”

