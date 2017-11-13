Adam set for 24-hour trek back ‘home’ to Kirklees

A former Cleckheaton man is heading back to his hometown this weekend - but it will take him the best part of 24 hours!

Adam Firth, 36, will attempt to travel over 100 miles on foot in aid of numerous children’s charities.

He is no stranger to extreme running challenges having taken up the sport five years ago and regularly runs marathon distances as part of his training.

The ultra-running GP now lives in Cheshire with his wife and two daughters.

But his latest charity challenge will see him travel from Meriden in the West Midlands back to Cleckheaton.

Meriden is traditionally recognised as the centre of England and Adam will be undertaking the ‘Escape from Meriden’ event which allows participants to plot their route as near or as far away as they wish.

Adam said: “Having scoured the map for a potential target, the idea of running home just clicked.

“It’s a fantastic adventure and my route sees me taking in the beauty of Tamworth services in the early hours of the morning, before crossing the Peak District.

“The final section will see me running through Mirfield and Roberttown and across Moorend Rec where I played football growing up.

“My final destination is the Saville Arms in Hunsworth which is just over 90 miles from Meriden as the crow flies. If I make it then I should be there for last orders!”

Adam has enlisted the support of friends from Roberttown Road Runners to join him for the latter legs on the route.

He added: “I’m hoping their Yorkshire banter will distract me from the fact that my legs will be pretty sore after 20 hours on the move.”

To donate to Adam’s cause, visit bit.ly/2hoNJUR.