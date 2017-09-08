After Sheffield Wednesday, now the history of Sheffield United has been turned into a London Underground map - and it's amazing

If you've ever wondered what the history of Sheffield United looked like if it were turned into a London Underground map, then wonder no more.

And that's because an artist has bowed to public demand and created the entire history of the Blades in the style of the iconic Tube map - not long after producing a similar design for the club's Steel City rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

The map features players, managers and other key moments from the Blades' history.

Designer Michael Cochrane said: "I did Sheffield United due to public demand!"

Each line represents a period in United's history from their formation to the present day

The print depicts all the major events in the history of the club including trophies, players and managers.

Available on the Tubeart website, the centre line is "an icons line representing all the greats - Shaw, the Johnsons, Edwards, Currie and Woodward."

"Great detail including player appearances, goals, trophies and every United trophy."

"Information detailing the development of Bramall Lane, the kit and the club badge."

Prices start at £24, rising to £85 for a professionally mounted and framed print.

The United and Wednesday maps are among more than 20 clubs whose history has been turned into a London Underground style map, based on the iconic design first drawn up by draughtsman Harry Beck in 1933.

On his website, Mr Cochrane says that Tubeart is: "A passion for history both geographic and sporting combined with the eye catching detail taken from railway maps from around the world has led to the creation of these tube maps.

"Each map takes over 100 hours to research and draw, I hope you like the results."

