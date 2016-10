Thieves stole an agricultural vehicle from a farm in North Yorkshire.

The theft from the farm at Cowesby, near Thirsk, happened on Wednesday between 9pm and 9.30pm.

After lifting the gate to a secure compound off its hinges, the three thieves stole a green, lieft-hand drive Polaris Ranger.

Police said they fled in the vehicle -which has a registration number of NU63 LWG - along Hag Lane, in the direction of Kirby Knowle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.