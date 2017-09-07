Air ambulance flown to aid of man, 73, struck by car in Yeadon

Have your say

A 73-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Yeadon tonight.

Police officers and paramedics were summoned to the scene of the collision in Rufford Avenue just before 7.45pm.

The man suffered what police described as suspected serious leg injuries.

An air ambulance landed in nearby Henshaw Oval to transport the man to hospital.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said officers were investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Witnesses were asked to contact the force via 101 quoting log number 1519.