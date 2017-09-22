Air-cons, radiators and boiler stolen in Harrogate demolition site burglary

Burglars broke into a secured demolition site and stole five air conditioning units, nine radiators and a combi boiler in Harrogate,

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the offence on Station Parade between 5pm on Monday, September 18 and 8am on Wednesday, September 20,

A spokesperson said: "It involved unknown offender(s) entering a secure site currently under demolition and removing five air conditioning units, nine radiators and a combi boiler.

"We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about a red pick-up truck that was seen acting suspiciously."

The truck was seen on Tuesday, September 19.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101. People can also email Nicholas.Woods@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170168714.