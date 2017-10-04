Airlines step up to offer new services in wake of Monarch collapse

Yorkshire airline Jet2.com has stepped in to add extra services over the winter following the collapse of airline Monarch.

Jet2.com is responding to the extra demand at Leeds Bradford Airport by adding thousands more winter seats and holidays to Tenerife.

21 June 2017....... Jet2.com at Leeds Bradford Airport. Picture Tony Johnson.

In addition travel giant Thomas Cook is to begin operating services from Yorkshire with flights to Tunisia, Antalya and Dalaman in Turkey as well as Larnaca in Cyprus and services to Parma, Menorca and Tenerife.

As well as these new services Ryanair and Tui are adding new services and boosting existing services to make good the gap left by Monarch.

Leeds Bradford chief executive David Laws hailed the work of the airport’s staff in securing the new routes.

He said: “I am delighted that our local Yorkshire airline Jet2.com has responded positively and put more tickets on sale.

“Monarch have two aircraft at Leeds. Most of the airlines have their plans for Summer in 2018 in place. We have moved fairly quickly and the team have moved very quickly in the last 36 hours.

Tui have given an additional 10,000 departing seats for next Summer, including the Isle of Man, which will allow different kinds of break lengths, plus they have upped capacity on some existing services.

“Plus Ryanair are adding another 10,000 or so seats.

“The big news is that we are delighted to welcome Thomas Cook to Leeds Bradford Airport. To have that brand in Yorkshire is fantastic.

“The repatriation process is going really well.

“My thoughts at the moment are with the Monarch staff who have lost their jobs but hopefully there will be some new ones they can apply for.

The additional seats from Leeds Bradford Airport make up more than 100,000 extra winter seats that are going on sale today, with capacity also being added at Birmingham and Manchester in response to demand.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “A number of factors have resulted in increased demand for our award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays. “As Yorkshire’s leading airline and tour operator we have added extra capacity from Leeds Bradford Airport so that holidaymakers can continue to reach their favourite winter sun destination of Tenerife from their local airport, starting from next weekend.

“We won’t be stopping at these winter flights, so keep an eye out for further announcements about additional Summer 18 capacity very soon.”