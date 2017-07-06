Airport boss Hallwood finds new role

Former Leeds Bradford Airport boss Tony Hallwood has found a new roles as group director of Marketing Profile.

Mr Hallwood joins the firm just weeks after quitting the airport and will now work alongside his wife Barbara who founded the firm.

Mr Hallwood said: “I am excited to be joining Marketing Profile as the business is set to expand into Leeds and Yorkshire.

“I look forward to developing new business, marketing and PR opportunities and we have exciting plans for the future.”

His wife Barbara added: “As both sides of the business continue to expand attracting clients locally, regionally and nationally it is a perfect opportunity to bring Tony onboard. Undoubtedly his business acumen and contacts across Yorkshire will help further grow the business especially across the Leeds City Region.”

This year marks the 10th Anniversary for Marketing Profile.