Alarm as boys armed with ‘gun’ threaten passers-by in Grimsby

Two boys – one possibly aged as young as 12 – threatened people in the street with what is thought to have been a gun.

Humberside Police today said two men were walking along Park Street from the Fiveways roundabout in Grimsby when they were targeted by the youths.

The boys are said to have been armed with a gun that had been painted red.

One of the youths is described as aged 15 or 16, about 5ft 9in tall and slim, wearing a grey jacket.

The other boy is said to have been 12 or 13 and around 5ft 5in tall. He was wearing a light grey top.

Both youths had light brown hair that was cropped short.

Nothing was stolen and no one was injured in the incident, which happened at about 3.15pm on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to ring Humberside Police on 101 quoting reference 16/56615/17.