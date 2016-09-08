Alarm at increase of carbon monoxide poisoning

Alarming new figures show there has been a 20 per cent spike in reported carbon monoxide poisonings in Yorkshire in the past year, sparking calls for caution from health campaigners.

The new statistics, uncovered through Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to NHS trusts across Yorkshire, show there were 342 cases reported in Yorkshire in the year to June 2016.

And as it emerges the vast majority of potentially deadly cases were with children aged under 18 years old, a mother from Yorkshire has spoken of her own heartbreak after losing her son.

“I didn’t know anything about carbon monoxide,” said Stacey Rodgers from Huddersfield, who lost 10-year-old Dominic to carbon monoxide poisoning in 2004.

“It was a ticking time-bomb, waiting to happen. For us, there were no symptoms.”

Miss Rodgers, going to wake Dominic for school one morning, found him lifeless in his bed. It later emerged the poisonous gas had seeped through a neighbour’s wall.

As it emerges reports of cases are on the rise in Yorkshire and nationwide, she is calling on people to ensure they get their appliances checked and fit alarms.

“I have to fight for this,” the 39-year-old from Deighton said. “I can’t let any other parent go through what I have.

“You put your child to bed at night, thinking they’re in the safest place in the world,” she added. “That night, Dominic would have been safer playing out on the streets.

“This has got to stop.”

The investigation, from national campaign group Project Shout, found that the biggest spike in reported poisonings in the region was in West Yorkshire, where 255 cases were reported compared to 199 the previous year - a rise of 28 per cent.

Worryingly, cases of suspected poisoning in children were up by 44 per cent and cases amongst the over 60s had increased by five per cent.

“These figures are shocking,” said Rob Lyon, campaigns director.“We worry every day when we read about another young person who has lost their life.

“It’s so dangerous and people just don’t understand it. Even now, there are people feeling like they just can’t shake off a cold, not realising they are being slowly poisoned.

“Without an alarm, there’s no way you can tell.”

In East Yorkshire, there was a rise in reported case from 12 to 28, while in South Yorkshire there was a slight fall from 53 to 51. In North Yorkshire, there was a drop from 21 cases reported to eight.

But the national figures shape a worrying picture, campaigners say, with a 10 per cent rise across the country.

“This is hugely worrying,” said Mr Lyon. “There are still a huge amount of people who aren’t protected.

“In high concentrations, you wouldn’t even have time to recognise the symptoms. Ultimately you could die. You can’t smell it, you can’t taste it. This is the silent killer.”