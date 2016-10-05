Alarm company looking to hire more staff following relocation and rebrand

A BRADFORD alarm company has completed the relocation of its headquarters out of the city and into neighbouring Leeds.

Home and business alarm company, Securacom, has undertaken the move to its new base in Devonshire House on Devonshire Avenue, Leeds, following a successful rebranding which saw Securahomes become Securacom to reflect its new products and services.

The rebrand and subsequent move to Leeds from its former base on Bradford’s Victoria Road, was agreed after the company’s senior management team, along with Leeds-based brand relations consultancy, BrandRelationsTTJ, carried out a strategic review of the business.

Martin Mann, founder and managing director for Securacom states: “Leeds has become a very important area for us, with a majority of our customers based in the Leeds area. Although Bradford remains important to our domestic business, Leeds is more central to our commercial business, supporting our forecasted growth ambitions across the Yorkshire region.”

Part of Securacom’s growth plans will include its on-going acquisition programme, which will see the company acquire a number of medium-sized alarm installation businesses across the Yorkshire region.

The company has also confirmed it will be looking to increase the number of staff working at its Leeds head office, covering a variety of roles from engineering to administration and sales.

Securacom [Securahomes], which until recently was better known for being the first company in the UK to introduce two-way audio monitoring alarm systems over 15-years ago.

It has secured partnership agreements with some of the world’s largest security alarm producers, enabling the firm to extend its product and servicing offering to help it complete with other alarm companies across the region.