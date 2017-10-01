Albion Electric sets the stage for production

Electrical wholesaler Albion Electric became the unlikely location for a theatre performance being presented by the Red Ladder Theatre Company.

The Shed Crew tells the true-life story of former social worker ‘Chop’ and his encounter with a group of dispossessed youths living chaotic lives on an inner-city Leeds estate.

The play, which is based on Bernard Hare’s best-selling memoir Urban Grimshaw and the Shed Crew, was also supported by Allied Glass and Strategic Team Group.

Their investment provided essential revenue in making the theatre production accessible and open to local communities.

Transport and reduced cost tickets were made available to local groups in the surrounding areas and a cast of keen amateur performers from across West Yorkshire recruited to take supporting roles in the performances alongside a professional company of eight.

Chris Lloyd, producer at the Red Ladder Theatre Company, said: “The arts and business relationship between Red Ladder and Albion Electric, Allied Glass and Strategic Team Group has been vital in helping us to create this ambitious and bold theatre production.

“By allowing us the use of Albion Electrics as a performance space we’ve been able to create a truly unique live experience outside of a non-traditional theatre setting, just a stone’s-throw from the neighbourhoods where the events of the book took place.”

Craig Jefferies, joint managing director of Albion Electric, said: “For a number of years Albion Electric has provided storage for Leeds-based theatre companies and Red Ladder Theatre Company keeps sets within the warehouse. I couldn’t help but be impressed with their enthusiasm and commitment to producing high quality theatre experiences through thought-provoking plays.”