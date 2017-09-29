All the delightful steam engines on show at the North York Moors Railway's Autumn Gala

Nine relics from the age of steam will be on display this weekend as the North York Moors Railway holds its annual autumn gala.

Five of the heritage line's own preserved locomotives will be joined by four visiting engines which are travelling from various parts of the UK for the three-day steam spectacular.

A 'Black Five' dating from 1935 and now kept in a collection at Heywood will be joining another of her class, 44806, which already operates on the NYMR.

There will be a former Great Western Railway 'Large Prairie' from 1934 which now works the Llangollen Railway in Wales, and two engines from the Severn Valley Railway, both Pannier shunters which were also used for freight runs by the GWR.

The NYMR's newly-refurbished Repton locomotive will make her return after an overhaul, displaying a new Southern Railways green livery.

Other attractions include:-

- Traction engine display at Pickering Station

- Beer festival at Levisham and Goathland stations

- Live music at Goathland

- Model railway lay-outs at Pickering

- Demonstration freight runs between Pickering-Levisham and Goathland-Grosmont

- Trade stands and book signings at Pickering

The gala runs from today until Sunday October 1.