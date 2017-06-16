Alpine’s an attraction at motor show

An iconic sports car promises to pull in the crowds at The Yorkshire Post Motor Show and Classic Car Rally 2017.

The 1976 Alpine A110, which is on loan from the Renault UK Heritage Collection, is one of several models from the Alpine marque which have been curated for the event. It comes just before the reintroduction of the marque by Renault with a new model release next spring.

Visitors to the show to be held at Castle Howard, near York, on Father’s Day will have a rare opportunity to see the cars alongside hundreds of vintage and classic vehicles.

Geoff Hill, who helped to secure the Alpines for the show, said of the A110: “This is an icon in classic motoring terms in racing and rallying. They were an absolute leap forward in terms of performance.

“The model won many of the world’s major rallies including a first, second and third in the Monte Carlo in both 1971 and 1973 plus the World Championship. They are quite rare in the UK and this one is superb.”

Mr Hill, who will be heading up the judging panel of cars at the show, is bringing his own 1986 Renault Alpine GTA, which was the first right-hand drive of the model to be sold in the UK.

A rare Alpine A310, a 1989 Renault GTA Turbo, a rare 1982 left-hand drive Renault 5 Alpine Turbo and a Renault Clio Cup will complete the set.

Mr Hill, of Tickhill, South Yorkshire, said: “This is an opportunity to see a collection of the marque that you don’t get chance to see every day.”

Motoring enthusiasts are gearing up for the show which will be hosted in Castle Howard’s breathtaking grounds.

Mr Hill said: “From a judging point of view, we continue to be amazed at the quality of cars that come to the show. It’s genuinely very difficult to judge.”

People have until June 17 to enjoy a 25 per cent discount on tickets to the event.

The Kangaroo Kid quad bike stunt show will headline the entertainment programme and visitors will also be able to enjoy displays from car clubs and motor dealers throughout the day.

Lisa Bradbury, events manager at The Yorkshire Post, said: “The weather is looking fantastic. It’s a great day out. What better way to celebrate Father’s Day?”

For tickets visit www.motorshowtickets.eventbrite.co.uk. For show information visit: www.ypmotorshow.co.uk. Tickets can be bought on the gates on the day.