Amazon to create more than 800 seasonal jobs at centres in region

Online retail giant Amazon said it is creating more than 20,000 seasonal positions across its UK network of fulfilment centres this festive season.

More than 800 seasonal workers will join around 1,000 permanent employees at Amazon’s Doncaster fulfilment centres to help pick, pack and ship customers’ Christmas orders.

Stefano Perego, Amazon’s director of UK customer fulfilment, said: “We prepare year round for the festive season and we’re excited to have over 20,000 seasonal positions available this year to help delight our customers.

“We look forward to welcoming back seasonal workers who return year-after-year to work at Amazon and welcome new faces to the seasonal team.”

Pay rates for seasonal staff start at £7.65 an hour at Doncaster’s fulfilment centres. Recruitment for seasonal roles is now underway through local recruitment agencies. General manager Stuart Morgan said: “We look forward to welcoming more than 800 seasonal workers at Doncaster to play an integral role in helping us deliver an exceptional experience for our customers during the Christmas season.

“We plan all year round for the festive period and the increase in people at our site to provide a positive work environment with a series of fun events that can be enjoyed by everyone.”

Amazon currently has 16 fulfilment centres in the UK.