Amber Rudd announces crackdown on extremist and offensive content online

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has unveiled a raft of new measures designed to crack down on extremist and offensive content online.

In the first concrete measure to emerge from a major review launched this summer, the minister announced tougher penalties for offenders who use the internet to access terrorist material.

She also launched a new £600,000 project designed to speed up the removal of indecent images of children from the web.

This is in addition to announcing a ban on the sale of acid to under 18s following a string of attacks in London.

Addressing conference today Ms Rudd set out plans to build a safer, more united Britain. “Violent and non-violent extremism in all its forms... cannot be permitted to fester. Our values are far, far better than this, and we owe it to ourselves to root this hatred out wherever it emerges,” she said.

“My job as Home Secretary is to make Britain safer. I have talked today about terrorism. But it also includes protecting the most vulnerable in our society...Those who have been exploited, abused, made victims of crime.”

The proposals on tougher sentencing for terrorist material would potentially see the maximum penalty increase from 10 to 15 years. Examples of the offence include viewing to jihadi websites and far right propaganda.

Mrs Rudd also set out plans to “drastically” limit the public sale of sulphuric due to its use in homemade explosives.