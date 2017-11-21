Ambulances line up outside M&S in Leeds

A number of ambulances lined up outside M&S in Leeds city centre this afternoon to deal with what are understood to be two separate call-outs.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokeswoman said that a hazardous area response team and an ambulance were sent out at 12.15pm after a female had fell on an escalator.

The service could not provide her age.

It is understood that a man was also taken ill in separate circumstances, but it is not known where.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called out at 12.15pm to reports of a female who had fallen on an escalator. We sent a hazardous area response team to assist with lifting the patient. She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary."

Police attended but said that there is currently no suggestion that a crime has taken place after emergency services were seen outside the Trinity Leeds shop.

Five ambulances were pictured lining up on Briggate around an hour ago.