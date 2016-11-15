An evening with Geoffrey Boycott in Scarborough

Cricketing legend Geoffrey Boycott will mark the 40th anniversary of his ‘hundredth hundred’ when he entertains an audience at Scarborough Spa.

BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration will present an evening looking back on the Yorkshire and England batsman’s career on Saturday May 6.

The date commemorates the England v Australia match in 1977 when Boycott notched up his 100th first-class century at Headingley, his home ground.

Boycott will give his opinions on the state of the modern game and also speak about topics covered in his latest autobiography. Fans are promised hilarious anecdotes and a question and answer session.

Unseen footage from the BBC archives, rare photographs from his private collections and clips of his career highlights will also be shown, including the moment he surpassed the world record of overall Test runs in Delhi in 1981 and his first international century.

The audience even have the chance to view behind-the-scenes footage of his home in Cape Town, South Africa.

Boycott made his Yorkshire debut in 1962. He captained his county from 1971-8, scoring over 32,000 runs for the side, including 103 centuries. At Test level, he scored 22 centuries in 108 appearances.

Scarborough Spa general manager Jo Ager said:

“We are absolutely bowled over that one of Yorkshire’s greatest sporting heroes has chosen the Scarborough Spa to share memories and tales of his time at the crease as well as his illustrious broadcasting career which has taken him across the world.”

Tickets for the evening are priced at £25, with VIP packages starting from £45. They go on sale this Friday (November 18) from the venue’s box office on 01723 82188 or from www.scarboroughspa.co.uk.