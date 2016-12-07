Analysis: Labour faces Brexit boomerang

I HAVE not seen the original document carrying Labour’s Brexit opposition motion to be debated today but I would not be surprised if it was boomerang-shaped.

Having originally set out to lure pro-Remain Tories into voting against the Government, today’s debate could end up causing more problems for Labour.

To try and fend off an embarassing Commons defeat, Theresa May has had to concede that the Government will now publish and debate a Brexit plan before Article 50 is triggered.

But a plan could be a single sheet of paper with the line: “Her Majesty’s Government will seek to achieve a red, white and blue Brexit”.

Meanwhile the Government’s cannily worded amendment calling on MPs to support the triggering of Article 50 by the end of March will open all those who fail to support it to the charge that they are standing in the way of the will of the British people.

Labour has already pledged not to try and block the triggering of Article 50 as it vows to respect the referendum result.

But that has left it little leverage to try and influence the Government’s approach to the Brexit talks.

The party has faced further discomfort as its moderate voices have called for Labour to call for the control of free movement, a move stubbornly resisted by Jeremy Corbyn.

Brexit Secretary David Davis will undoubtedly look to exploit those divisions today as he contrasts the Government’s ‘plan’ for Brexit with Labour’s confusion.

The real test for the Government remains whether the Supreme Court orders it to publish a full Brexit Bill.