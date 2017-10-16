Brexit, the Man Booker Prize and a Stalinist Omnishambles...

The 30th anniversary of Black Monday, the Man Booker Prize winner and yes, you guessed it, Brexit. Chris Bond looks at the week ahead and who and what is likely to make the headlines.

PEOPLE’S PRINCE

Fresh from the success of the latest Invictus Games, which he instigated back in 2014, Prince Harry has been paying tribute to his late mother’s work in raising awareness of HIV and Aids, urging more people to “embrace regular testing”.

This week he’s attending the annual WellChild Awards, which recognise the bravery of seriously ill children. It’s just another example of how Harry has become a galvanising force for numerous humanitarian causes. He’s not only found his voice but he’s putting it to good use.

TRANSPORT GRILLING

It’s fair to say that Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has managed to antagonise rail users irrespective of their political allegiance, which is quite some achievement.

This week he will be questioned by the House of Commons’ Transport Select Committee when he’ll be asked to explain the decision to scrap planned electrification projects in Wales, the Midlands and the North of England. Good luck with that Mr Grayling.

BREXIT TALKS

The seemingly endless Brexit talks inch forward again as Theresa May heads to Brussels for a European Council summit. She does so with words of encouragement from the UK’s Brexit Secretary David Davis ringing in her ears.

Mr Davis last week urged EU leaders at the summit to give Michel Barnier a mandate to start trade talks and to “build on the spirit of co-operation we now have”. Let’s hope they’re listening.

LITERARY STAR

Perhaps of all the literary awards, the Man Booker Prize for Fiction (with the possible exception of the Nobel Prize in Literature), is the most coveted. Even making the shortlist is reason enough to crack open the champagne given that it can transform a writer’s book sales, turning four digits into five or even six.

This year’s winner will be announced on Tuesday at a glittering dinner in front of some of the biggest names from the literary world. Among the big hitters up for the prestigious £50,000 prize are Paul Auster and Ali Smith.

So, too, is Fiona Mozley for her debut novel, Elmet. Mozley, from York, has enjoyed a whirlwind couple of months that has catapulted her into the big time.

But whether she wins or not, a great literary career surely beckons.

BLACK MONDAY

It’s hard to believe that 30 years have elapsed since that fateful October day when a stock market crash wiped 25 per cent off the FTSE 100 index, as financial markets around the world collapsed. Years of share price rises were reversed in just a single day of trading.

The debate over the cause of the crash continued for many years after the event but economists have never been able to name a single factor that ushered in Black Monday. However, unlike the more recent crisis of 2008, 25 years ago, the world economy seemed to shrug off the crash.

STALINIST OMNISHAMBLES

The last days of Joseph Stalin is not an obvious subject matter for comedy, but when has satirist Armando Iannucci ever gone for the easy option? His new film features an eclectic cast that includes Steve Buscemi, Michael Palin, Andrea Riseborough and Paul Whitehouse.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution - an event that genuinely changed the course of history. So perhaps the demise of one of the world’s most infamous dictators is ripe for The Thick of It treatment. After all they do say that tragedy + time = comedy.