Gems on tour, a hero remembered and Corbyn’s new test

As the nation mourns a fallen police hero, Chris Bond takes a look at some of the big stories that are likely to be in the news this week.

DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER

It was the American banker JP Morgan who once observed: “If you have to ask how much it costs, you can’t afford it.” Given that he amassed a fortune worth an estimated $42bn (£33bn) in today’s money he could afford to be so flippant.

But whether he would have forked out for one of the 250 ‘Magnificent Jewels’ up for auction at Christie’s is another matter.

Ahead of next month’s sale these precious gems have been on a worldwide tour that arrives in London today.

Among the jewels on show is “the largest heart-shaped diamond ever to come to auction”, which is estimated to fetch between £11m and £16m.

Diamonds might well be a girl’s best friend but, as The Beatles observed, they can’t buy you love. But then they also sang Money (That’s what I want).

BUSINESS MATTERS

It’s not been a good year so far for Jeremy Corbyn. Last week the Labour leader urged Jewish supporters not to quit the party, as officials came under fire for failing to expel Ken Livingstone over allegations of anti-Semitism and suspending him instead.

It’s the latest crisis to grip the Labour Party under his leadership and follows a dismal showing in February’s by-elections, poor poll ratings and Corbyn’s underwhelming performances at PMQs.

And while he retains a loyal band of ardent supporters there’s a nagging feeling amongst many voters that he doesn’t pass muster when it comes to the big issues.

They certainly don’t come much bigger than the economy. Which is why there’s a lot riding on his speech to the Federation of Small Businesses this week.

He needs to show that he understands British business and has a viable plan to encourage future growth.

Failure to do so will just give further ammunition to the many people who feel he simply isn’t up to the job.

SOMBRE DAY

Pc Keith Palmer was one of five people murdered in last month’s Westminster terror attack. The 48 year-old father was killed tackling an armed terrorist who was trying to enter the Houses of Parliament.

His bravery helped prevent further bloodshed and today a nation will give its thanks to a fallen hero.

Pc Palmer will receive a full police service funeral at Southwark Cathedral with fellow officers travelling from all over the country to attend what will no doubt be an emotional occasion.

Emergency services personnel plan to line the route of his cortege to pay their respects, including along London Bridge where the carnage first unfolded.

The dreadful events in Sweden on Friday are yet another sombre reminder of the challenge facing the civilised world in the face of a terrorist threat that has no respect for innocent life and seeks to undermine the freedoms we all hold dear. It is a challenge we cannot and will not shirk.

EASTER CELEBRATIONS

After the Prime Minister and the Archbishop of York became involved in an extraordinary row with the chocolate maker Cadbury last week over the use of the word ‘Easter’ in a series of egg hunts at National Trust properties, it must be hoped that we can avoid any further controversies this week as people up and down the country prepare for Easter.

Though we live in an increasingly secular world, the story of Easter is wrapped up in new beginnings and is ultimately a celebration of the triumph of life. It’s a compelling story that is still worth telling and carries a message for us all, irrespective of faith.