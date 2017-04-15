Search

Take five...top Easter events in Yorkshire

Brodsworth Hall.

Brodsworth Hall.

0
Have your say

Brodsworth Hall and Gardens: Join the Easter Adventure Quest and become a challenge champion at the Doncaster property. Become a super sleuth and crack the clues as you explore the gardens and hall. All questers will receive their reward – in chocolate. Until Monday. English-heritage.org.uk

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal: The Unesco World Heritage Site in Nidderdale is hosting activities up until April 23, including an Easter Woolly Workshop where crafters can create their own lamb decoration. Easter Monday is a family fun day, including egg rolling on the green. Nationaltrust.org.uk

Fountains Abbey.

Fountains Abbey.

Temple Newsam: Take inspiration from the colours and patterns of the fabrics in the Leeds house as part of Eggtastic Textiles. Running until April 23, there are two daily sessions – 10.30am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-4pm. Home Farm has a number of rare breed animals including the new spring arrivals. Leeds.gov.uk

Royal Armouries: Become a fully-fledged knight during the Leeds Armouries’ Medieval Easter celebrations. Budding knights will be taught archery and jousting. Visitors can also take part in a medieval dance workshop and enjoy the Easter jousting tournament. Runs until April 23. Royalarmouries.org

Elvington Air Museum – Cherchez Les Lapins Blanc: In memory of RAF Elvington’s mascot, white rabbit Nostradamus, the museum, near York, is holding an Easter trail with a twist. Search out the lucky white rabbits and claim a chocolate rabbit in return. Tomorrow and Monday. Yorkshireairmuseum.org

Temple Newsam.

Temple Newsam.

The Royal Armouries.

The Royal Armouries.

Elvington Air Museum.

Elvington Air Museum.

Back to the top of the page