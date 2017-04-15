Take five...top Easter events in Yorkshire

Brodsworth Hall and Gardens: Join the Easter Adventure Quest and become a challenge champion at the Doncaster property. Become a super sleuth and crack the clues as you explore the gardens and hall. All questers will receive their reward – in chocolate. Until Monday. English-heritage.org.uk

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal: The Unesco World Heritage Site in Nidderdale is hosting activities up until April 23, including an Easter Woolly Workshop where crafters can create their own lamb decoration. Easter Monday is a family fun day, including egg rolling on the green. Nationaltrust.org.uk

Temple Newsam: Take inspiration from the colours and patterns of the fabrics in the Leeds house as part of Eggtastic Textiles. Running until April 23, there are two daily sessions – 10.30am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-4pm. Home Farm has a number of rare breed animals including the new spring arrivals. Leeds.gov.uk

Royal Armouries: Become a fully-fledged knight during the Leeds Armouries’ Medieval Easter celebrations. Budding knights will be taught archery and jousting. Visitors can also take part in a medieval dance workshop and enjoy the Easter jousting tournament. Runs until April 23. Royalarmouries.org

Elvington Air Museum – Cherchez Les Lapins Blanc: In memory of RAF Elvington’s mascot, white rabbit Nostradamus, the museum, near York, is holding an Easter trail with a twist. Search out the lucky white rabbits and claim a chocolate rabbit in return. Tomorrow and Monday. Yorkshireairmuseum.org

