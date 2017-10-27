The questions and revelations over assassination of JFK as unseen records are released

More than 2,800 previously-unseen records relating to the assassination of President John F Kennedy have been released by the US National Archives.

It had been expected that it would be the final cache of official secret papers regarding the 1963 killing to be published - but President Donald Trump delayed the release of hundreds of other records, citing national security concerns. They will be further reviewed over the next six months. Here are some key questions surrounding the release of the papers, and the theories over the death of the 35th President of the United States.