Your ultimate quiz of 2016

Ten sections, ten questions each. If you’ve worked out that that makes a hundred, you’re already well on your way to being a 2016 mastermind. If not, scroll down for the answers.

CELEBRITY

Adele performing at Glastonbury, in June

1. Who Set Fire to the Rain when she headlined Glastonbury’s pyramid stage in June?

2. Which Ab Fab star’s most recent travelogue took her to Japan?

3. Carol Vorderman, Wayne Bridge and Lisa Snowdon featured in the line-up for the latest series of which ITV show in November?

4. Which supermodel wed Rupert Murdoch at St. Bride’s Church on Fleet Street in March?

5. Which high profile actress filed for divorce in September ‘for the health of the family’?

6. What portmanteau word was adopted by the media for Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift during their brief romance earlier this year?

7. Who joined James Corden and Michele Obama for Carpool Karaoke at the White House?

8. Which former shadow chancellor took to the floor on Strictly Come Dancing?

9. Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint by thieves who took $10 million worth of jewellery, whilst staying in which city for a fashion event?

10. Which young royal refused to high five Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September?

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

1. February saw the first detection of gravitational waves, predicted by whose General Relativity theory?

2. In March, a computer program developed by Google defeated Lee Sedol, one of the world’s best human players at which ancient Chinese board game?

3. April saw the birth in Mexico of the first baby to genetically have how many parents?

4. Greenland Sharks were deemed to be the longest-living vertebrates known on earth after a female was found to be approximately how many years old?

5. In July, Nasa’s Juno space probe became the second spacecraft ever to orbit which large planet?

6. Which augmented reality game hit headlines in the summer, with players walking into roads and trespassing on private land?

7. Which Chinese creature came off the list of endangered species this year, after decades of conservation work?

8. Swiss plane Solar Impulse 2 became the first solar-powered aircraft to complete what journey in the summer?

9. In October electric car maker Tesla announced that all the cars it builds from now on will be equipped to do what?

10. Which inventor is to set up his own Institute of Technology in Malmesbury, Wiltshire, to tackle the UK’s shortage in engineers?

FILM

1. Felicity Jones plays Jyn in which new sci-fi blockbuster released this December?

2. ‘Dawn of Justice’ was the subtitle of which superhero movie?

3. Which film won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival?

4. A United Kingdom, released in November, stars David Oyelowo as Sir Seretse Khama, the first president of which African country?

5. Which character was voiced by Idris Elba in the live-action remake of Disney’s The Jungle Book?

6. Who finally received his first Oscar this year, winning in the Best Actor category?

7. Brie Larson won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in which film?

8. Which Quentin Tarantino film won the 2016 Bafta for Best Original Music?

9. Which two actors played The Nice Guys this year?

10. Which film, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Paul Dano, won the Directing Award at the Sundance Film Festival 2016?

NEWS

1. Who in July dropped out of the Labour leadership election, eventually won, for a second time, by Jeremy Corbyn?

2. Which famous steam locomotive returned to public service this year after a ten year restoration project?

3. Which large steelworks in Wales was affected by Tata Steel’s decision to sell off its British operations in an attempt to save money this March?

4. What name was given to the new London Crossrail line, which will eventually run between Reading and Shenfield?

5. Which daily newspaper ceased print publication this March to become online-only?

6. By how much did Royal Mail increase the price of first class stamps this year?

7. Under the new national living wage implemented this April, how much can workers over 25 expect to earn per hour?

8. Who appears on the reverse of the new polymer £5 notes, which entered circulation in September?

9. What was the record turnout percentage achieved in June for the EU referendum?

10. Philip Hammond became the first foreign secretary to visit which country since its communist revolution of 1959?

MUSIC

1. Foals, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Biffy Clyro were headline acts for which music festival?

2. Little Mix teamed up with Jason DeRulo to record which single, released in January?

3. Which singer released the No. 1 album 50 in June, the title alluding to their age?

4. Beyoncé performed with which two other acts at this year’s Super Bowl half-time performance?

5. Mark Ronson and Florence Welch featured in which pop singer’s fifth studio album, entitled Joanne?

6. Which Kanye West single’s music video featured the sleeping nude bodies of Kim Kardashian, Anna Wintour, Donald Trump and Amber Rose?

7. Clean Bandit teamed up with which X Factor victor on their single Tears?

8. Which late singer won the Global Icon Award at this year’s BRIT awards?

9. What is the title of Laura Mvula’s second album, released in June?

10. Which Drake hit was the longest-running No. 1 single in the 2016 charts, spending fifteen weeks at the top?

SPORT

1. Which athlete secured GB’s first gold medal at the Summer Olympic Games in Rio, smashing a world record in the process?

2. Who did German Angelique Kerber defeat in the final of this year’s US Open, ending Serena Williams’s 186-week reign as world number one in the WTA rankings?

3. With Cristiano Ronaldo forced off early through injury, which substitute scored Portugal’s winner in their dramatic extra-time victory over hosts France at Euro 2016?

4. Which nation ended the 2016 Paralympic Games with 41 golds, finishing third in the medals table behind China and Great Britain & Northern Ireland?

5. Which rugby union team were promoted back to the Aviva Premiership at the end of the 2015/16 season, ending an eight-year absence from the top flight?

6. Prior to their victory over Europe this year, in what year did the United States last win the Ryder Cup?

7. Which player knocked Ronnie O’Sullivan out in the second round of this year’s World Snooker Championship, only to lose to Marco Fu in the following round?

8. Which team won their first ever FA Women’s Super League title this year?

9. Who hit four consecutives sixes in the final over of this year’s ICC World Twenty20 to give the West Indies a last-ditch victory over England in Kolkata?

10. Which team this year became the first American team to join the Formula One grid since 1986?

RIP

1. What was the name of David Bowie’s final album, released only a few days before his death in January?

2. The late Alan Rickman lent his distinctive voice to which character in the 2005 adaptation of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy?

3. What was the name of the blooper show hosted for ten years by popular broadcaster, Terry Wogan?

4. What are the names of the couple in the title of Victoria Wood’s comedy ballad featuring the famous line, ‘Beat me on the bottom with a Woman’s Weekly’?

5. In which US state is Paisley Park, the home of Prince, recently opened as a museum dedicated to the late star?

6. What is the name of the seven-Grammy Award-winning founder of Earth, Wind & Fire, who passed away in February?

7. What was the name of The Fast Show’s weather presenter, who would regularly exclaim “Scorchio!”, played by late comedian, actress and writer Caroline Aherne?

8. Which actor, who starred in the Pink Panther films, Tenko, the Harry Hill Show and Banzai, passed away in May?

9. The much-loved diminutive comedian Ronnie Corbett was once the shortest commissioned officer in the British Armed Forces, when he served his National Service with which branch?

10. Which Academy Award-winning actor directed 1980 comedy Stir Crazy, the second film featuring the comedy partnership of Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder, who passed away in August?

TV

1. From which soap was Marc Anwar sacked for sending racially offensive tweets?

2. Gillian Anderson returned as Agent Dana Scully early in 2016 – which other role did she return to later in the year?

3. Which sport’s 1980s heyday was recreated in the BBC show The Rack Pack?

4. Who won the Best Leading Actress award at the Baftas?

5. Which BBC miniseries was based on a John Le Carré novel and starred Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie?

6. Which former sport star’s 1994 murder trial inspired two US TV shows this year?

7. Which British actor reprised his role as DCI Banks for a fifth series?

8. Which actor and TV presenter saw off competition from Louise Minchin and Jimmy Osmond to win Celebrity Masterchef?

9. Which Olympian played Robin Hood in Movie Week on Strictly Come Dancing 2016?

10. Which quiz show returned for its 14th series with brand new host Sandi Toksvig?

CULTURE

1. Which actress returned to the stage in November after a 25-year break to play King Lear?

2. Rumours circulated in August that Robert Del Naja may be the street artist Banksy, but which band is Del Naja a member of?

3. Which much-loved children’s author would have been 100 in September?

4. What is the title of the two-part play by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, which made its West End debut in June?

5. The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo is the autobiography by which American stand-up comedian?

6. Which former Girls Aloud star toured the UK playing the female lead in Ghost the Musical?

7. Michael Dean, Anthea Hamilton, Helen Marten and Josephine Pryde were this year’s shortlisted artists for the Turner Prize, but where is the exhibition held?

8. This year’s Eurovision Song Contest was held in which Swedish city?

9. Beautiful is the musical about which American singer’s journey to stardom in the 60s and 70s?

10. What was the title of Harper Lee’s second novel, published 55 years after To Kill A Mockingbird, and just a few months before her death in February?

LUCKY DIP

1. October’s final presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump was the first in forty years to not feature what?

2. Which Pixar sequel became the highest-grossing animated film in American history?

3. Robot Wars returned to TV after twelve years this July with which two presenters, both from the Republic of Ireland?

4. Who became the first British woman to be ranked in the world tennis top 10 since Jo Durie in 1984?

5. The European Space Agency’s Schiaparelli lander failed to survive its encounter with which planet?

6. Which director won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival for the second time with the film I, Daniel Blake?

7. Who beat Great Britain 43-7 in the final of the Olympic Men’s Rugby Sevens to win gold as their first ever medal?

8. Which band were nominated for the Mercury Prize for a record fifth time with the album A Moon Shaped Pool?

9. The Great British Bake Off was shown on the BBC for the last time this year, having been sold to which channel?

10. Paul Beatty became the first American to win which literary prize with his novel, The Sellout?

THE ANSWERS

CELEBRITY: 1. Adele; 2. Joanna Lumley; 3. I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!; 4. Jerry Hall; 5. Angelina Jolie; 6. Hiddleswift; 7. Missy Elliott; 8. Ed Balls; 9. Paris; 10. Prince George.

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY: 1. Albert Einstein; 2. Go; 3. Three; 4. 400; 5. Jupiter; 6. Pokemon Go; 7. Giant panda; 8. Around the world; 9. Drive themselves; 10. Sir James Dyson.

FILM: 1. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; 2. Batman vs Superman; 3. American Honey; 4. Botswana; 5. Shere Khan; 6. Leonardo DiCaprio; 7. Room; 8. The Hateful Eight; 9. Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling; 10. Swiss Army Man.

NEWS: 1. Angela Eagle; 2. Flying Scotsman; 3. Port Talbot; 4. Elizabeth Line; 5. The Independent; 6. 1p; 7. £7.20; 8. Winston Churchill; 9. 72%; 10. Cuba.

MUSIC: 1. Reading and Leeds; 2. Secret Love Song; 3. Rick Astley; 4. Coldplay and Bruno Mars; 5. Lady Gaga; 6. Famous; 7. Louisa Johnson; 8. David Bowie; 9. The Dreaming Room; 10. One Dance.

Sport: 1. Adam Peaty; 2. Karolina Pliskova; 3. Éder; 4. Ukraine; 5. Bristol Rugby; 6. 2008; 7. Barry Hawkins; 8. Manchester City; 9. Carlos Brathwaite; 10. Haas F1 Team.

RIP: 1. Blackstar; 2. Marvin the Paranoid Android; 3. Auntie’s Bloomers; 4. Barry and Freda; 5. Minnesota; 6. Maurice White; 7. Poula Fisch; 8. Burt Kwouk; 9. RAF; 10. Sidney Poitier.

TV: 1. Coronation Street; 2. DSI Stella Gibson in The Fall; 3. Snooker; 4. Suranne Jones; 5. The Night Manager; 6. O J Simpson; 7. Stephen Tompkinson; 8. Alexis Conran; 9. Greg Rutherford; 10. QI.

Culture: 1. Glenda Jackson; 2. Massive Attack; 3. Roald Dahl; 4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; 5. Amy Schumer; 6. Sarah Harding; 7. Tate Britain; 8. Stockholm; 9.Carole King; 10. Go Set a Watchman.

Lucky Dip: 1. A handshake; 2. Finding Dory; 3. Dara Ó Briain and Angela Scanlon; 4. Johanna Konta; 5. Mars; 6. Ken Loach; 7. Fiji; 8. Radiohead; 9. Channel 4; 10. The Man Booker Prize.