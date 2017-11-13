Andrew Wilson: The potential for technology to disrupt is endless

Nowadays, there is greater potential than ever for businesses to use technology to disrupt established industries. As such, investors have increased their focus on companies’ potential to disrupt when considering investment opportunities. However, this is not a new idea; as far back as the industrial revolution, inventions such as the spinning jenny revolutionised industries (textiles in this case) and changed the way manufacturing was done. We are just seeing this same dynamic play out again in the “FAANG” stocks (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google).

In the coming articles, my aim will be to demonstrate how technological disruption is presenting opportunities to increase productivity and efficiency, thereby changing the face of the ‘traditional company’ in a variety of sectors. The good news is that this is not isolated to five large US technology businesses but numerous companies across a range of sectors.

As investment managers, we invest our clients’ capital in various assets to generate returns. We seek to spot long-term trends that will help us identify the most compelling investments. One way this can be done is by searching for themes that demonstrate specific characteristics; for example, the ageing of the population. In a world with 24-hour news and constant social media, it is important to try to take a step back from the ‘noise’ and retain focus on some of these long-term trends.

In times of technological and industrial disruption, it is often the case that the rate of change is overestimated in the short term, but underestimated in the long term. Over the coming articles we will dig a little deeper into some of the long-term investment themes that are currently shaping the global economy: Technology; Healthcare; Robotics; Infrastructure; Alternative energy

The world has experienced 30 years of globalisation, with a billion ‘cheap’ workers having entered the workforce, and the world’s demographics are fundamentally changing. We are currently in the midst of the third industrial revolution. Many of the industries that have traditionally dominated the global economy are seeing their positions challenged by the new powerhouses of the digital world. This is not fake news. Politics will continue to dominate our news feed, but if we can look beyond the noise, opportunities abound.