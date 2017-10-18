Angels to spread wings for brand launches

An events company is targeting more brand activation work after seeing business increase in the category.

The Angels Events, which produces the Firecracker Ball, an annual event held in aid of children’s charity Barnardo’s, says it is continuing to grow.

Eleanor Richardson, director of The Angel Events.

Eleanor Richardson, director of the Harrogate-based company, told The Yorkshire Post: “We’re doing quite a few brand activations for new brands at the moment.

“We are really enjoying the challenge of that because working with brands and creating events around new launches is something that we realise we’re skilled at.

“It is an area we realise we’ve got a strength in and we’re doing increasingly more work. I would like to develop that.”

The business has been going for 14 years and employs eight staff. The Angels Events covers everything from charity balls and corporate events to weddings and Christmas parties.

“It’s a broad spectrum,” says Ms Richardson. “I don’t think there’s very much we don’t cover.”

This year, once again, the events company will be producing the Firecracker Ball.

Ms Richardson said: “One of the things I’m most proud of, that we produce, is the Firecracker Ball. It’s held in aid of Barnardo’s at Rudding Park on the second Saturday of November every year.

“We’ve done that for 13 years now. Every year we raise the bar and it is quite a challenge.”

She says that each year they have to make the ball bigger and better than the previous year’s event.

“Every year has to differ because we always want the ‘gasp’ as people walk in, which we’ve been fortunate to be able to do,” Ms Richardson said.

Ms Richardson cut her teeth in the industry down in London, where she worked for an events company owned by Bob Geldof.

She added: “My background before that was in marketing, which has led our corporate events especially to always have a real nod to whichever guidelines that need to be considered.”

The director of The Angels Events says that economic uncertainty is on “everyone’s mind” and that the business is “wary” of clients potentially cutting back on spending in the event of a downturn.

“However, they will still need to entertain,” she added. “They will still be required to look after their staff and do events. It’s our job to be able to do that within their budgets.”

The Angels Events has enjoyed continuous growth, says Ms Richardson, and will be adding more staff in the future. She said: “We’re always growing. We’ve just taken on new warehousing and employed a new warehouse and operations team. We’ve just invested in new stocking software.

“If you’re not growing you’re not moving forward are you?”

Being based in the region “most certainly” has its advantages for the business, says Ms Richardson.

She added: “We have some fabulous venues. We have a great range of clients who are here and we’re central so we do work in Scotland, we do work in the Channel Islands and we work in Europe.

“There’s also a great creative network of individuals who we work with to produce our product. It’s all made relatively locally. We use little-known suppliers based all over Yorkshire.”

Inspired by ‘midnight moments’

While down in London, Eleanor Richardson worked on many creative events including the launch of Channel 5, the Mobo Awards and the Brit Awards.

The events company director says she gets creative inspiration from “everywhere” and often has “midnight moments” where she will wake up in the middle of the night with an idea for an event.

She said: “I can be sitting in the most obscure place and something will hit me. It can be anything from a woodland and a tree stump, through to watching a movie.

“I often have midnight moments, where I get ideas in the middle of the night. I’ve got a pad next to my bed. I’m known to send emails at two in the morning.”