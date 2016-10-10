Another award for Brass for Minions campaign

Communications company Brass has won the ultimate marketing industry accolade – the Masters of Marketing Award for Promotional and Shopper Marketing.

The triumph for the Leeds-based agency marks the seventh trophy won by Brass for their industry-leading Meet the Minions marketing campaign for FMCG brand Soreen after scooping five trophies at the 2016 IPM Awards, and winning a prestigious FAB Award.

Created by Brass for the UK’s favourite malt loaf, the Soreen Minions campaign included an on-pack promotion to ‘Meet the Minions’ at Universal Studios USA, plus runners-up prizes of private screenings of the Minions film, last summer’s huge animated blockbuster.

Brass also negotiated the rights to the film for the brand, and created and executed all key campaign elements including entry website, in-store display units in 2,000 supermarkets, and national outdoor poster advertising.

Paul McGann, managing partner at Brass, said: “I am really pleased to say we beat loads of big brands and agencies to win the Master of Marketing award for the Soreen Meet the Minions campaign in London.”