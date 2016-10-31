Search

Another fire breaks out at old Kirklees College building in Huddersfield

Fire crews were called to an old Kirklees College building in Huddersfield again this morning.

Firefighters returned to a disused college building in Huddersfield this morning for the third time in under a week.

Crews from Huddersfield and Rastrick were called to the former Kirklees College site in New North Road at 5.25am this morning.

A fire had broken out in the first floor of the five storey building.

Breathing apparatus, a large jet and a hose reel were used to put out the blaze.

West Yorkshire Fire Service had dispatched five crews to the site on Saturday at around 5.30pm when a fire was reported.

The service was also called out on Thursday evening at around 8.30pm when fires were spotted on the first and second floors.

