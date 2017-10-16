Anti-fracking campaigners lock themselves to tower in Kirby Misperton

Anti-fracking campaigners have built a tower in the road in the latest protest at the village of Kirby Misperton.

A man and a woman locked themselves to the tower after dragging it to the entrance of the proposed fracking site at Habton Road yesterday (Sunday).

They remained locked together on the tower overnight, police said.

A specialist police team is now at the site, where the road remains open.

It comes after campaigners took part in a candlelit vigil at the site at around 7pm yesterday.

The tower is the third built by campaigners at the site after two previous structures were dismantled.

It is the latest in a series of protests staged at the site in North Yorkshire, where hydraulic fracking is expected to take place before the end of the year.

Dozens of arrests have been made by campaigners in the village, over demonstrations stretching back to September.

Superintendent Alisdair Dey, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Once again, emergency services resources will have to be deployed to deal with this tower in the road – so the actions of a minority of protestors will cause significant disruption.

"When the balance tips from peaceful protest to unreasonable acts then we have to take action.”