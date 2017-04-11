Anti-terror patrols launched in York

Anti-terror patrols have been launched in York as part of a major new drive to deter and detect criminal activity.

Project Servator, launched in the city today, will see teams of police deployed to busy centres and major events, to deter criminals from pickpockets to terrorists. And while it isn’t in response to recent terror attacks, North Yorkshire Police (NYP) has said, the focus is aimed at keeping the region safe as the UK’s threat level remains at ‘severe’ across the country meaning an attack is highly likely.

“We want to reassure communities that we are working together to keep everyone safe,” said Chief Inspector Fiona Willey of NYP’s proactive policing command, who is tactical lead for Project Servator. “The aim is to combine effective police deployments with increased levels of vigilance within our communities, to deter, detect and ultimately disrupt a broad spectrum of criminality, everything from pick-pocketing to terrorism.”

Project Servator, Latin for ‘watcher’, will see teams of highly visible and covert officers alongside potentially armed police, dogs, and ANPR teams, deployed in crowded places.

They will be used at key locations and events such as the upcoming Tour de Yorkshire although deployments, by design, will be “highly unpredictable” and intelligence-led.

The tactics, already in place in parts of the country including London, the Lakeside shopping centre and Stansted Airport, as well as being used at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, will be rolled out across the county in coming months. And rather than be worried that this kind of action is necessary, NYP says, the public should be reassured that action is being taken.

“These tactics are not in response to a specific threat or the recent tragic events in Westminster, but have been in the planning stages since September 2016,” said Ch Insp Willey.

“We are confident that local businesses and the public will be reassured by this approach.”

Project Servator, first brought in in London in early 2014 to reinforce its ‘ring of steel’, is already in use by British Transport Police (BTP), Essex Police, the Ministry of Defence and the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.

Training is currently being rolled out in Yorkshire as part of the national programme, supported by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit, and using tactics developed over five years.

NYP says these tactics are proven to be effective in deterring and detecting criminals and terrorists including those carrying out “hostile reconnaissance”, as they plan potential targets.

The deployment of officers and units is aimed to be visible and unpredictable, making key sites and crowded places “uncomfortable” for those wanting to cause harm or commit crime.

As well as teams of police and specialist resources such as dogs and armed officers, the project will rely heavily on extensive use of CCTV and the key to its success, says NYP, is in interaction with the public.

Superintendent Mark Grange, operational policing training lead and strategic lead for Project Servator, said: “We are enhancing our existing tactics by adopting the best practice developed within policing across the UK in order to help keep key sites and crowded places within North Yorkshire safe and secure.

“Our officers have already been engaging with businesses and the local community over the last month to introduce them to the concept and to explain the vital role that they have to play.”