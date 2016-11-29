Apache helicopter spotted flying over Leeds

An apache helicopter has been spotted flying over Leeds.

Photos of the helicopter have surfaced on social media.

It is not yet known why they are hovering in the city, although there is a suggestion it could be related to an exercise at Leeds General Infirmary, after one copter was seen landing on the hospital's helipad.

The YEP is currently investigating - more to follow.

The helicopter comes just a week after the last incident. Last week, two Apache military helicopters were spotted landing and taking off at the hospital - which turned out to be a traininge exercise. http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/two-apache-helicopters-spotted-flying-over-leeds-city-centre-1-8257434

