Appeal after death of 60-year-old Leeds man

RELATIVES of a 60-year-old man who died at his home in Leeds are being sought.

Coroner’s officers are appealing for help to trace relatives of Peter Greenough, who died earlier this month at his home in the Cross Green area of Leeds.

Mr Greenough, last of St Hildas Avenue, Leeds, died of natural causes aged 60, on October 19.

It is believed he may have family in the Preston area.

Any relatives or anyone with information that could help identify any family members of Mr Greenough are asked to contact coroner’s officer Steve Jarvis on 01924 292301.