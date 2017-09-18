Appeal after death of Bridlington man with links to Leeds and Hailfax.

POLICE are seeking relatives after the death of a Bridlington man who had links to Leeds and Halifax.

Humberside Police said 67-year-old Richard Kevin Styles died in his flat on Fairfield Road, Bridlington on September 14.

A Humberside Polices spokesman, said: "Richard, who was known as Kevin to his friends, had not been seen for a number of days. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

"He had lived at the address for 13 years but previously lived on The Crescent in Bridlington.

"We have so far been unable to trace any of his family members and are asking them to contact us.

"Richard is known to have connections in the Harehills area of Leeds and may have a sister in Halifax.

"Anyone who may be able to help have been asked to call 101 quoting the log number 454 of 14/09/2017."