Appeal after dumped blind dog in ‘terrible suffering’ found in Leeds park

An appeal has been launched after a dog was found dumped in an ‘appalling condition’ in a park.

The dog, called Canis according to her microchip, had completely collapsed and was found covered in diarrhoea and urine. She had swollen legs, pressure sores and an eye infection that has rendered her blind.

She was found in Western Flatts Park in Wortley, Leeds.

RSPCA inspector Emma Ellis said: “There is no way this dog found her own way to this park.

“She was brought here and dumped, in the dark, in what I can only describe as an appalling condition.

“Sadly the vet considered the most humane thing to do was to put her to sleep and end her terrible suffering.”

Canis was found by someone walking their own dog at around 6am on Saturday 5 November.

She was microchipped to an address on Aviary View, approximately a mile away from the park off Armley Park Road, but enquiries made there showed that the person named on the chip had died in 2013 or 2014.

RSPCA inspector Ellis said: “I’m hoping that someone knows where she went after her owner passed away, and where she has been since. I understand that she was taken on by a family member.

“Her eyes would have taken a significant amount of time to get into such a bad condition so if anyone had seen her they would recognise her I’m sure.”

Anyone with any information should call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for RSPCA inspector Ellis.

If you would like to help RSPCA officers to investigate incidents like this, you can give £3 now by texting HELP to 78866 (Text costs £3 + one standard network rate message).