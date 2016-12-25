Appeal after firearms incident in Yorkshire

Police are appealing for information after a car was damaged after a firearm was discharged in West Yorkshire on Christmas Eve.

The incident happened at around 3.10pm on Harpe Inge in the Bradley Mills area of Huddersfield.

A black coloured vehicle, believed to be a Mercedes, drove down the road and one person got out and a firearm was discharged.

A grey coloured Mercedes was damaged. No one was injured during the incident.

Officers believe the people in the black coloured vehicle were wearing masks with one described as a spider man mask.

Detective Inspector Mark Walker of Kirklees CID, said: “I am appealing directly to anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about it to come forward. Likewise if you saw something suspicious or out of place at the time please call.

“We have also increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance to residents.”

Contact Kirklees CID on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.