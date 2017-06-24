Appeal after Huddersfield assault

A man has been left with a broken jaw after an assault at a Huddersfield music event.

Police, releasing details of the incident today, said it happened on Wednesday at around 4.30pm.

A young man, aged 20, had been at Greenhead Park with friends listening to music when he was approached by a younger boy in school uniform, police say, who became verbally abusive.

The victim was kicked to the left side of his head, police add, suffering a broken jaw before the suspect fled.

The victim suffered a broken jaw and was taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said. The force is now appealing for witnesses.

The suspect is described as an Asian teenager, aged 14, 5ft 6", medium build, with short brown hair.

He had a blue pot on his arm and was carrying a black school bag and school kit.

PC Paul Campbell of Kirklees CID, said: "We are investigating this serious assault, which left the victim with a broken jaw. We hope that members of the public will recognise the description of the suspect to come forward and help with our enquiries.

"Similarly, we would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident to contact us. Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to call Kirklees CID on 101 quoting crime number 13170286357.