Appeal after man assaulted in Bridlington flat

A 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries in an assault at a flat in Bridlington yesterday.

The man, from Bridlington, was assaulted at a flat on Quay Road, Bridlington at 5.40pm on Tuesday June 20.

Humberside Police is now appealing for information.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The man sustained a serious, but not life threatening, head injury in the incident and attending hospital for treatment.”

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to call the police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 468 of 20/06/17.”